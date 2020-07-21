All apartments in Poway
13421 Frame Rd

13421 Frame Road · No Longer Available
Location

13421 Frame Road, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Description:
Updated 3 Bedroom Home in Poway! - 1516 sq. ft. home with 3 beds/ 1.5 bath. Updated with brand new appliances, carpet, tile, paint and windows! Kitchen with granite counters and appliances that include refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and built in microwave. Bedrooms with all brand new carpeting. Stacked washer and dryer for easy laundry service. Sun porch and additional storage room. Well maintained yard with landscaper inculded for low maintenance. Large driveway with covered parking. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13421 Frame Rd have any available units?
13421 Frame Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 13421 Frame Rd have?
Some of 13421 Frame Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13421 Frame Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13421 Frame Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13421 Frame Rd pet-friendly?
No, 13421 Frame Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 13421 Frame Rd offer parking?
Yes, 13421 Frame Rd offers parking.
Does 13421 Frame Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13421 Frame Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13421 Frame Rd have a pool?
No, 13421 Frame Rd does not have a pool.
Does 13421 Frame Rd have accessible units?
No, 13421 Frame Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13421 Frame Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13421 Frame Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 13421 Frame Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 13421 Frame Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
