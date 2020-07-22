All apartments in Poway
13316 Canyon Back Ln.

13316 Canyon Back Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13316 Canyon Back Lane, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
internet access
13316 Canyon Back Ln. Available 02/22/20 Light & Bright with OPEN Kitchen. PET FRIENDLY. Act Now!!!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!

This is the perfect home for you. Great Neighorhood. Large house with fireplace, fully fenced yard, and is close to all...

PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Appliances: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher
- Air conditioning
- Central Heat
- Fireplace in living room
- High/ Vaulted Ceiling
- Walk-In Closet
- Tile Floor
- Family Room
- Living Room
- Dining Room
- Granite Countertops
- Fully Gated Backyard
- Ceiling Fans
- Laundry Area- Garage
- Yard with Orange Tree
- 2 Car Attached Garage
- Storage shed
- Driveway
- Street Parking
- Sprinkler System
- Storage on North side yard next to garage

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: 2 Car Attached Garage, Driveway, Street Parking
HOA NAME: N/A
YEAR BUILT: 1975
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE: No

TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 per pet
-Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet
- Owner is responsible for gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the
form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE5515294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13316 Canyon Back Ln. have any available units?
13316 Canyon Back Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 13316 Canyon Back Ln. have?
Some of 13316 Canyon Back Ln.'s amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13316 Canyon Back Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
13316 Canyon Back Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13316 Canyon Back Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13316 Canyon Back Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 13316 Canyon Back Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 13316 Canyon Back Ln. offers parking.
Does 13316 Canyon Back Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13316 Canyon Back Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13316 Canyon Back Ln. have a pool?
No, 13316 Canyon Back Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 13316 Canyon Back Ln. have accessible units?
No, 13316 Canyon Back Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 13316 Canyon Back Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13316 Canyon Back Ln. has units with dishwashers.
Does 13316 Canyon Back Ln. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13316 Canyon Back Ln. has units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

