3 BR/2 BA RANCH-STYLE in POWAY - This beautiful upgraded home is walking distance to Garden Road Elementary in Poway. The home features the following:
~3 Bedroom 2 Bath ~Ranch-Style ~Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops ~Updated flooring throughout ~Fireplace ~Central A/C ~2 Car Attached Garage ~Plenty of built in storage ~Fenced Yard w/ Gardener
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13206 Whitewater have any available units?
13206 Whitewater doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 13206 Whitewater have?
Some of 13206 Whitewater's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13206 Whitewater currently offering any rent specials?
13206 Whitewater is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13206 Whitewater pet-friendly?
Yes, 13206 Whitewater is pet friendly.
Does 13206 Whitewater offer parking?
Yes, 13206 Whitewater offers parking.
Does 13206 Whitewater have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13206 Whitewater does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13206 Whitewater have a pool?
No, 13206 Whitewater does not have a pool.
Does 13206 Whitewater have accessible units?
No, 13206 Whitewater does not have accessible units.
Does 13206 Whitewater have units with dishwashers?
No, 13206 Whitewater does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13206 Whitewater have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13206 Whitewater has units with air conditioning.