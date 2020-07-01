All apartments in Poway
Find more places like 12609 Robison Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poway, CA
/
12609 Robison Blvd
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:35 AM

12609 Robison Blvd

12609 Robison Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poway
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12609 Robison Boulevard, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Beautiful upper unit condo in great location. Close to shopping, freeways, and entertainment. Two parking spaces included, complex features pool and on site laundry facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12609 Robison Blvd have any available units?
12609 Robison Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 12609 Robison Blvd have?
Some of 12609 Robison Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12609 Robison Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
12609 Robison Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12609 Robison Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 12609 Robison Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 12609 Robison Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 12609 Robison Blvd offers parking.
Does 12609 Robison Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12609 Robison Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12609 Robison Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 12609 Robison Blvd has a pool.
Does 12609 Robison Blvd have accessible units?
No, 12609 Robison Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 12609 Robison Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12609 Robison Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 12609 Robison Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 12609 Robison Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Creek
12455 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place
Poway, CA 92064
Scripps Poway Villas
12425 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Big Stone
12311 Old Pomerado Rd
Poway, CA 92064

Similar Pages

Poway 1 BedroomsPoway 2 Bedrooms
Poway Apartments with BalconyPoway Apartments with Parking
Poway Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPalm Springs, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CA
Menifee, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAAlpine, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
Saddleback CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College