Last updated July 6 2019 at 2:12 PM

12070 Crest Rd

12070 Crest Road · No Longer Available
Location

12070 Crest Road, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12070 Crest Rd have any available units?
12070 Crest Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 12070 Crest Rd have?
Some of 12070 Crest Rd's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12070 Crest Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12070 Crest Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12070 Crest Rd pet-friendly?
No, 12070 Crest Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 12070 Crest Rd offer parking?
Yes, 12070 Crest Rd offers parking.
Does 12070 Crest Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12070 Crest Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12070 Crest Rd have a pool?
No, 12070 Crest Rd does not have a pool.
Does 12070 Crest Rd have accessible units?
No, 12070 Crest Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12070 Crest Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12070 Crest Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 12070 Crest Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 12070 Crest Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
