All apartments in Porterville
Find more places like Village at Henderson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Porterville, CA
/
Village at Henderson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:31 AM

Village at Henderson

1711 W Henderson Ave · (559) 398-4580
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1711 W Henderson Ave, Porterville, CA 93257

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit WAIT · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village at Henderson.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
carport
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
Welcome home to The Village at Henderson, a community nestled within Porterville, California! Our convenient location is close to shopping, dining, Porterville College, and the Burton School District. The community provides easy access to freeways 99 and 65. We are a quick walk to Veteran's Park and public transportation is just outside the community. Our fantastic one- and two-bedroom apartment homes were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind and feature fully-equipped kitchens with stainless steel options, spacious walk-in closets, private oversized patios and/or balconies, a full-sized washer and dryer, and select homes feature vaulted ceilings. As a resident of Village at Henderson you can enjoy the use of our private conference room, clubhouse, and outdoor BBQs with picnic area, pool with spa, or relax around our outdoor seating and fireplace area. The community also provides residents with access to a fitness center. We love pets too and can accommodate large ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom), $500 (2 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 (1 bedroom), $500 (2 bedroom)
fee:
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: Included in lease, Detached Garages: $55/month. Other. Village at Henderson offers plenty of parking options for our residents and their guests. Covered parking is $10 per month and garages are $55 per month. Please contact leasing office for complete details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village at Henderson have any available units?
Village at Henderson has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Village at Henderson have?
Some of Village at Henderson's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village at Henderson currently offering any rent specials?
Village at Henderson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village at Henderson pet-friendly?
Yes, Village at Henderson is pet friendly.
Does Village at Henderson offer parking?
Yes, Village at Henderson offers parking.
Does Village at Henderson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Village at Henderson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Village at Henderson have a pool?
Yes, Village at Henderson has a pool.
Does Village at Henderson have accessible units?
No, Village at Henderson does not have accessible units.
Does Village at Henderson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village at Henderson has units with dishwashers.
Does Village at Henderson have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Village at Henderson has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Village at Henderson?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fox Hollow Apartments
1040 W Grand Ave
Porterville, CA 93257
Income Restricted - Villa Robles
450 W Springville Dr
Porterville, CA 93257

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bakersfield, CADelano, CAOildale, CA
Hanford, CAVisalia, CA
Tulare, CARosedale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Porterville College
California State University-Bakersfield
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity