Amenities
Welcome home to The Village at Henderson, a community nestled within Porterville, California! Our convenient location is close to shopping, dining, Porterville College, and the Burton School District. The community provides easy access to freeways 99 and 65. We are a quick walk to Veteran's Park and public transportation is just outside the community. Our fantastic one- and two-bedroom apartment homes were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind and feature fully-equipped kitchens with stainless steel options, spacious walk-in closets, private oversized patios and/or balconies, a full-sized washer and dryer, and select homes feature vaulted ceilings. As a resident of Village at Henderson you can enjoy the use of our private conference room, clubhouse, and outdoor BBQs with picnic area, pool with spa, or relax around our outdoor seating and fireplace area. The community also provides residents with access to a fitness center. We love pets too and can accommodate large ...