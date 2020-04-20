All apartments in Port Hueneme
Last updated April 20 2020 at 4:02 AM

68 W Elfin Grn

68 West Elfin Green · (805) 794-3603
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

68 West Elfin Green, Port Hueneme, CA 93041
Port Hueneme

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This is a spacious and completely remodeled 1085 sq ft 3+2 Hueneme Bay single story condominium with spacious living room opening onto travertine patio, with attached 2 car garage. Remodeled kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counter tops, new faux wood flooring, and all new appliances. Remodeled bathrooms feature all new his and hers vanities and tile flooring. HOA amenities include par-3 golf course, pool, club house and more. This Association has a strict 55 years or older age limitation for all residence (only exception is certified caregiver or spouse). Pets will be considered provided they meet HOA guidelines and a pet addendum and additional pet deposit will be required. Tenant pays all utilities except HOA fees. Security deposit is $2200.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 W Elfin Grn have any available units?
68 W Elfin Grn has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 68 W Elfin Grn have?
Some of 68 W Elfin Grn's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 W Elfin Grn currently offering any rent specials?
68 W Elfin Grn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 W Elfin Grn pet-friendly?
Yes, 68 W Elfin Grn is pet friendly.
Does 68 W Elfin Grn offer parking?
Yes, 68 W Elfin Grn does offer parking.
Does 68 W Elfin Grn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 W Elfin Grn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 W Elfin Grn have a pool?
Yes, 68 W Elfin Grn has a pool.
Does 68 W Elfin Grn have accessible units?
No, 68 W Elfin Grn does not have accessible units.
Does 68 W Elfin Grn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68 W Elfin Grn has units with dishwashers.
Does 68 W Elfin Grn have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 68 W Elfin Grn has units with air conditioning.
