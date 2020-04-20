68 W Elfin Grn

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

This is a spacious and completely remodeled 1085 sq ft 3+2 Hueneme Bay single story condominium with spacious living room opening onto travertine patio, with attached 2 car garage. Remodeled kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counter tops, new faux wood flooring, and all new appliances. Remodeled bathrooms feature all new his and hers vanities and tile flooring. HOA amenities include par-3 golf course, pool, club house and more. This Association has a strict 55 years or older age limitation for all residence (only exception is certified caregiver or spouse). Pets will be considered provided they meet HOA guidelines and a pet addendum and additional pet deposit will be required. Tenant pays all utilities except HOA fees. Security deposit is $2200.00