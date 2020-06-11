All apartments in Port Hueneme
2696 Anchor Avenue - 1

2696 Anchor Avenue · (805) 886-1806
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2696 Anchor Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA 93041
Port Hueneme

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 892 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Light & bright corner two stories condo unit with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with brand new vanity, 1 dedicated parking spot in garage, and 892 square feet.

Both bedrooms are located on the second floor and are good sized with carpet flooring and ample closet space.

Brand new kitchen equipped with a build-in microwave and a brand new dishwasher, and a large dinning bar. Dramatic mirrored wall in dining area.

Very clean unit ready for immediate occupancy.

Quiet community with children's playground and swimming pool just a minute away.

Central located near markets, banks, restaurants, marina, Port Hueneme Naval Base, and less than 5 minutes to Oxnard state beach!

DON'T MISS THE RARE CHANCE AND SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2696 Anchor Avenue - 1 have any available units?
2696 Anchor Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2696 Anchor Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 2696 Anchor Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2696 Anchor Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2696 Anchor Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2696 Anchor Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2696 Anchor Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Hueneme.
Does 2696 Anchor Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2696 Anchor Avenue - 1 does offer parking.
Does 2696 Anchor Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2696 Anchor Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2696 Anchor Avenue - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2696 Anchor Avenue - 1 has a pool.
Does 2696 Anchor Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2696 Anchor Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2696 Anchor Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2696 Anchor Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2696 Anchor Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2696 Anchor Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
