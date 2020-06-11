2696 Anchor Avenue - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Light & bright corner two stories condo unit with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with brand new vanity, 1 dedicated parking spot in garage, and 892 square feet.



Both bedrooms are located on the second floor and are good sized with carpet flooring and ample closet space.



Brand new kitchen equipped with a build-in microwave and a brand new dishwasher, and a large dinning bar. Dramatic mirrored wall in dining area.



Very clean unit ready for immediate occupancy.



Quiet community with children's playground and swimming pool just a minute away.



Central located near markets, banks, restaurants, marina, Port Hueneme Naval Base, and less than 5 minutes to Oxnard state beach!



DON'T MISS THE RARE CHANCE AND SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!