Port Hueneme, CA
2581 Kayak Cove
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

2581 Kayak Cove

2581 Kayak Cove · (805) 650-1290
Location

2581 Kayak Cove, Port Hueneme, CA 93041
Port Hueneme

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2581 Kayak Cove · Avail. now

$2,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious Marlborough Village Townhouse Condo! Must See!! - Extra Nice Townhouse!! Sought after Marlborough Village townhouse with one bedroom and bathroom downstairs and upstairs bedroom/bathroom and loft/office! spacious 2 car garage with direct access to private patio. High ceiling entry and living room, gourmet kitchen appliances, gas fireplace, washer/dryer, lots of closet space, 1 mile from beach. Amenities: pool, spa and clubhouse. Please see the virtual tour or I can do Covid safe showings.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4641627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2581 Kayak Cove have any available units?
2581 Kayak Cove has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2581 Kayak Cove have?
Some of 2581 Kayak Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2581 Kayak Cove currently offering any rent specials?
2581 Kayak Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2581 Kayak Cove pet-friendly?
No, 2581 Kayak Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Hueneme.
Does 2581 Kayak Cove offer parking?
Yes, 2581 Kayak Cove offers parking.
Does 2581 Kayak Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2581 Kayak Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2581 Kayak Cove have a pool?
Yes, 2581 Kayak Cove has a pool.
Does 2581 Kayak Cove have accessible units?
No, 2581 Kayak Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 2581 Kayak Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 2581 Kayak Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2581 Kayak Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 2581 Kayak Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
