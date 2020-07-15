2581 Kayak Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Spacious Marlborough Village Townhouse Condo! Must See!! - Extra Nice Townhouse!! Sought after Marlborough Village townhouse with one bedroom and bathroom downstairs and upstairs bedroom/bathroom and loft/office! spacious 2 car garage with direct access to private patio. High ceiling entry and living room, gourmet kitchen appliances, gas fireplace, washer/dryer, lots of closet space, 1 mile from beach. Amenities: pool, spa and clubhouse. Please see the virtual tour or I can do Covid safe showings.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4641627)