233 E Elfin Grn

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Port Huneme | Hueneme Bay 55+ Community | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - This single story home is located in the Hueneme Bay 55+ Community situated on a corner lot with beautiful landscape and walking paths surrounding. Home has spacious den with fireplace, large living and dining area and kitchen which includes refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove. Two spacious bedrooms are located near the back of the house. Home has private patio and two car garage with separate laundry area with washer/dryer hookups.



The community offers amenities such as pool, spa, golf course, bbq areas, club house, walking and biking trails, and much more!



One year lease.



Tenant pays utilities.



One small pet allowed with additional security deposit.



One time HOA move in fee of $175



(RLNE5828854)