Home
/
Port Hueneme, CA
/
233 E Elfin Grn
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

233 E Elfin Grn

233 East Elfin Green · (805) 832-4075 ext. 107
Location

233 East Elfin Green, Port Hueneme, CA 93041
Port Hueneme

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 233 E Elfin Grn · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1257 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Port Huneme | Hueneme Bay 55+ Community | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - This single story home is located in the Hueneme Bay 55+ Community situated on a corner lot with beautiful landscape and walking paths surrounding. Home has spacious den with fireplace, large living and dining area and kitchen which includes refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove. Two spacious bedrooms are located near the back of the house. Home has private patio and two car garage with separate laundry area with washer/dryer hookups.

The community offers amenities such as pool, spa, golf course, bbq areas, club house, walking and biking trails, and much more!

One year lease.

Tenant pays utilities.

One small pet allowed with additional security deposit.

One time HOA move in fee of $175

(RLNE5828854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 E Elfin Grn have any available units?
233 E Elfin Grn has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 233 E Elfin Grn have?
Some of 233 E Elfin Grn's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 E Elfin Grn currently offering any rent specials?
233 E Elfin Grn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 E Elfin Grn pet-friendly?
Yes, 233 E Elfin Grn is pet friendly.
Does 233 E Elfin Grn offer parking?
Yes, 233 E Elfin Grn does offer parking.
Does 233 E Elfin Grn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 E Elfin Grn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 E Elfin Grn have a pool?
Yes, 233 E Elfin Grn has a pool.
Does 233 E Elfin Grn have accessible units?
No, 233 E Elfin Grn does not have accessible units.
Does 233 E Elfin Grn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 233 E Elfin Grn has units with dishwashers.
Does 233 E Elfin Grn have units with air conditioning?
No, 233 E Elfin Grn does not have units with air conditioning.
