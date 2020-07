Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Located right off the historic California Route 66, Terramonte Apartment Homes is on Foothill Boulevard nestled between LaVerne and Claremont in the award winning Claremont School District and is a uniquely built community consisting of single story and townhome style apartment homes. Our designer homes feature wood-inspired plank flooring, two-toned paint and energy efficient black appliances and these are just a few of the upgraded interior amenities! Our community has fantastic amenities that include two sparkling pools, a fitness center and a business center all at your fingertips! With the lush landscaping and garden style homes we have to offer it makes it easy for you to call us home! (+more)



Looking for something a little more traditional in your home? Our second location Terramonte at La Verne is off the beaten path in a residential neighborhood off of Foothill Boulevard. It has spacious interior on either a first or second floor that have been newly renovated to include d