Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Cute upstairs 1 bedroom/1-bathroom condo located in the gated Quail Creek community. This unit has newer paint as well as views of tranquil stream. There is a detached, shared two (2) car garage and additional storage off the patio as well as two (2) community laundry rooms. The complex has a beautiful stream running throughout the community along with a tennis court and is walking distance to the Claremont Village and colleges. This is a no pet and no smoking unit.