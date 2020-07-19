All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 935 W. 3rd st. - 943.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
935 W. 3rd st. - 943
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

935 W. 3rd st. - 943

935 West 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

935 West 3rd Street, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One story duplex apartment - 1 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage, water and trash paid. No pets please. BRE 01038838

If you are interested please drive by 1st, before calling. If you are interested in the property after driving by call us to schedule an appointment at 909-627-7220.
No pets allowed at this property.

TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:
2 most recent copies of pay stubs or verifiable proof of income
Make approx. 2 1/2 times the rent
$30 credit check fee for each applicant 18 and over
1 application for each adult applicant
Copies of IDs and SS# for each adult applicant
Renters insurance is required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 W. 3rd st. - 943 have any available units?
935 W. 3rd st. - 943 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
Is 935 W. 3rd st. - 943 currently offering any rent specials?
935 W. 3rd st. - 943 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 W. 3rd st. - 943 pet-friendly?
No, 935 W. 3rd st. - 943 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 935 W. 3rd st. - 943 offer parking?
Yes, 935 W. 3rd st. - 943 offers parking.
Does 935 W. 3rd st. - 943 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 935 W. 3rd st. - 943 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 W. 3rd st. - 943 have a pool?
No, 935 W. 3rd st. - 943 does not have a pool.
Does 935 W. 3rd st. - 943 have accessible units?
No, 935 W. 3rd st. - 943 does not have accessible units.
Does 935 W. 3rd st. - 943 have units with dishwashers?
No, 935 W. 3rd st. - 943 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 935 W. 3rd st. - 943 have units with air conditioning?
No, 935 W. 3rd st. - 943 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPomona Apartments with Pools
Pomona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton