935 W. 3rd st. - 943

garage

One story duplex apartment - 1 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage, water and trash paid. No pets please. BRE 01038838



If you are interested please drive by 1st, before calling. If you are interested in the property after driving by call us to schedule an appointment at 909-627-7220.

No pets allowed at this property.



TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:

2 most recent copies of pay stubs or verifiable proof of income

Make approx. 2 1/2 times the rent

$30 credit check fee for each applicant 18 and over

1 application for each adult applicant

Copies of IDs and SS# for each adult applicant

Renters insurance is required