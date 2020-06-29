All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 910 North Park Avenue (NEW) - 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
910 North Park Avenue (NEW) - 4
Last updated March 4 2020 at 5:31 AM

910 North Park Avenue (NEW) - 4

910 North Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

910 North Park Avenue, Pomona, CA 91768

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This is a newly remodeled studio apartment located in the historic district of Pomona. This unit is near Western University, Cal Poly Pomona, and Downtown Pomona. Included is a new shower surround, new flooring, new bathroom cabinets and vanity, new granite kitchen counters, 1 parking space, and water/trash is paid. Each unit has its own separate entrance. No laundry on site. No pets please. DRE 01038838

The rental is available. Please drive by 1st before calling. If you are interested in the property after driving by, call us to schedule an appointment at 909-627-7220.

TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:
Two most recent copies of pay stubs or verifiable proof of income
Income of approximately 3 times of the rent
$40 credit check fee for each applicant 18 years of age and over
1 separate application for each adult applicant
Copies of IDs and SS# for each applicant
In order to expedite the application process, please bring all required documentation when applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 North Park Avenue (NEW) - 4 have any available units?
910 North Park Avenue (NEW) - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
Is 910 North Park Avenue (NEW) - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
910 North Park Avenue (NEW) - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 North Park Avenue (NEW) - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 910 North Park Avenue (NEW) - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 910 North Park Avenue (NEW) - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 910 North Park Avenue (NEW) - 4 offers parking.
Does 910 North Park Avenue (NEW) - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 North Park Avenue (NEW) - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 North Park Avenue (NEW) - 4 have a pool?
No, 910 North Park Avenue (NEW) - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 910 North Park Avenue (NEW) - 4 have accessible units?
No, 910 North Park Avenue (NEW) - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 910 North Park Avenue (NEW) - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 North Park Avenue (NEW) - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 910 North Park Avenue (NEW) - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 North Park Avenue (NEW) - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona Apartments with ParkingPomona Apartments with Pool
Pomona Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton