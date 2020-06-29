910 North Park Avenue (NEW) - 4

Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This is a newly remodeled studio apartment located in the historic district of Pomona. This unit is near Western University, Cal Poly Pomona, and Downtown Pomona. Included is a new shower surround, new flooring, new bathroom cabinets and vanity, new granite kitchen counters, 1 parking space, and water/trash is paid. Each unit has its own separate entrance. No laundry on site. No pets please. DRE 01038838



The rental is available. Please drive by 1st before calling. If you are interested in the property after driving by, call us to schedule an appointment at 909-627-7220.



TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:

Two most recent copies of pay stubs or verifiable proof of income

Income of approximately 3 times of the rent

$40 credit check fee for each applicant 18 years of age and over

1 separate application for each adult applicant

Copies of IDs and SS# for each applicant

In order to expedite the application process, please bring all required documentation when applying.