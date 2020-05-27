All apartments in Pomona
Pomona, CA
890 Indian Hill Blvd.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

890 Indian Hill Blvd.

890 Indian Hill Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

890 Indian Hill Boulevard, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
This 4 Bed/3 Bath home has an attached ADU making it a multi-generational home and has been completely remodeled!

This home features can lighting and ceiling fans throughout, individual A/C/heat/dehumidifiers in each room, two washer and dryer sets, fully remodeled kitchen with all appliances included and kitchenette in attached ADU. This is an excellent opportunity to rent a home with attached suite that is not in a new construction area!

The home opens up to a large living room with fireplace. The kitchen is spacious with Quartz countertops and a pantry cubby. It also features a door to the back of the property which has plenty of room for parking.

All 3 bedrooms in the main house are spacious. Hall bath features a shower/tub combo and master bathroom is attached to master bedroom. The hallway also contains the main house washer and dryer combo.

Attached ADU has kitchenette, large bathroom with rainfall shower head, washer and dryer combo and its own separate entrance. Refrigerator, two washing machines and two dryers are included in the rent without warranty.

Landscaping is also included in the rent.

Please note that this property does not have central heat and A/C but individual units in each room. This will increase comfort and help save on electric costs! Owner to install window coverings and new driveway to be put in soon.

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
417-B N. Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786
909-360-2660

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 890 Indian Hill Blvd. have any available units?
890 Indian Hill Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 890 Indian Hill Blvd. have?
Some of 890 Indian Hill Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 890 Indian Hill Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
890 Indian Hill Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 890 Indian Hill Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 890 Indian Hill Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 890 Indian Hill Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 890 Indian Hill Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 890 Indian Hill Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 890 Indian Hill Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 890 Indian Hill Blvd. have a pool?
No, 890 Indian Hill Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 890 Indian Hill Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 890 Indian Hill Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 890 Indian Hill Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 890 Indian Hill Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 890 Indian Hill Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 890 Indian Hill Blvd. has units with air conditioning.
