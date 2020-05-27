890 Indian Hill Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking new construction

This 4 Bed/3 Bath home has an attached ADU making it a multi-generational home and has been completely remodeled!



This home features can lighting and ceiling fans throughout, individual A/C/heat/dehumidifiers in each room, two washer and dryer sets, fully remodeled kitchen with all appliances included and kitchenette in attached ADU. This is an excellent opportunity to rent a home with attached suite that is not in a new construction area!



The home opens up to a large living room with fireplace. The kitchen is spacious with Quartz countertops and a pantry cubby. It also features a door to the back of the property which has plenty of room for parking.



All 3 bedrooms in the main house are spacious. Hall bath features a shower/tub combo and master bathroom is attached to master bedroom. The hallway also contains the main house washer and dryer combo.



Attached ADU has kitchenette, large bathroom with rainfall shower head, washer and dryer combo and its own separate entrance. Refrigerator, two washing machines and two dryers are included in the rent without warranty.



Landscaping is also included in the rent.



Please note that this property does not have central heat and A/C but individual units in each room. This will increase comfort and help save on electric costs! Owner to install window coverings and new driveway to be put in soon.



For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.



Listing by:

Mesa Properties Inc.

417-B N. Central Ave.

Upland, CA 91786

909-360-2660