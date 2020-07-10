Rent Calculator
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
873 North Towne Avenue
Last updated May 23 2020 at 1:06 PM
873 North Towne Avenue
873 North Towne Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
873 North Towne Avenue, Pomona, CA 91767
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 873 North Towne Avenue have any available units?
873 North Towne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pomona, CA
.
Is 873 North Towne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
873 North Towne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 873 North Towne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 873 North Towne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pomona
.
Does 873 North Towne Avenue offer parking?
No, 873 North Towne Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 873 North Towne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 873 North Towne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 873 North Towne Avenue have a pool?
No, 873 North Towne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 873 North Towne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 873 North Towne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 873 North Towne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 873 North Towne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 873 North Towne Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 873 North Towne Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
