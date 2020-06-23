All apartments in Pomona
74 Deer Creek Rd
74 Deer Creek Rd

74 Deer Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

74 Deer Creek Road, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
$2200.00/mo, $3000.00 security deposit. Call Nagy at 909-973-1194.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Deer Creek Rd have any available units?
74 Deer Creek Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
Is 74 Deer Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
74 Deer Creek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Deer Creek Rd pet-friendly?
No, 74 Deer Creek Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 74 Deer Creek Rd offer parking?
No, 74 Deer Creek Rd does not offer parking.
Does 74 Deer Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 Deer Creek Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Deer Creek Rd have a pool?
No, 74 Deer Creek Rd does not have a pool.
Does 74 Deer Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 74 Deer Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Deer Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74 Deer Creek Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 74 Deer Creek Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 74 Deer Creek Rd has units with air conditioning.
