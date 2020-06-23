Rent Calculator
All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 74 Deer Creek Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
74 Deer Creek Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
74 Deer Creek Rd
74 Deer Creek Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
74 Deer Creek Road, Pomona, CA 91766
Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
$2200.00/mo, $3000.00 security deposit. Call Nagy at 909-973-1194.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 74 Deer Creek Rd have any available units?
74 Deer Creek Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pomona, CA
.
Is 74 Deer Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
74 Deer Creek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Deer Creek Rd pet-friendly?
No, 74 Deer Creek Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pomona
.
Does 74 Deer Creek Rd offer parking?
No, 74 Deer Creek Rd does not offer parking.
Does 74 Deer Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 Deer Creek Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Deer Creek Rd have a pool?
No, 74 Deer Creek Rd does not have a pool.
Does 74 Deer Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 74 Deer Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Deer Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74 Deer Creek Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 74 Deer Creek Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 74 Deer Creek Rd has units with air conditioning.
