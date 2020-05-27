All apartments in Pomona
735 ash Lane
735 ash Lane

735 Ash Ln · No Longer Available
Location

735 Ash Ln, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
BIG LOT, BIG LOT, BIG LOT.
Brand new detached tri-level townhouse at the newest Grove gated community in North Pomona. This plan features 3 suites and plus powder room on the main level. First floor has good size bedroom with a bathroom. Open floor plan on the main with the upgraded wood floor consists of the great room and separate dining room with a sliding door to balcony; spacious open upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and pantry; a large island for breakfast. Top floor has two en-suite, spacious laundry room and linen closet. One Master bedroom offers spacious organized walk-in closet and private bathroom highlights dual sinks with quartz countertops. Community amenities include a BBQ picnic area and playground. Home built with energy efficiencies. Dual paned windows, tankless water heater, and water-saving plumbing fixture. 2 car attached garage with direct access to the living area. The community is conveniently located with short distance to Claremont Colleges, Claremont Village, and La Verne Old town. Easy access to Metrolink, freeway 210 and 10. Move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 ash Lane have any available units?
735 ash Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 735 ash Lane have?
Some of 735 ash Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 ash Lane currently offering any rent specials?
735 ash Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 ash Lane pet-friendly?
No, 735 ash Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 735 ash Lane offer parking?
Yes, 735 ash Lane offers parking.
Does 735 ash Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 735 ash Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 ash Lane have a pool?
No, 735 ash Lane does not have a pool.
Does 735 ash Lane have accessible units?
No, 735 ash Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 735 ash Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 735 ash Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 735 ash Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 735 ash Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
