735 ash Lane

Brand new detached tri-level townhouse at the newest Grove gated community in North Pomona. This plan features 3 suites and plus powder room on the main level. First floor has good size bedroom with a bathroom. Open floor plan on the main with the upgraded wood floor consists of the great room and separate dining room with a sliding door to balcony; spacious open upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and pantry; a large island for breakfast. Top floor has two en-suite, spacious laundry room and linen closet. One Master bedroom offers spacious organized walk-in closet and private bathroom highlights dual sinks with quartz countertops. Community amenities include a BBQ picnic area and playground. Home built with energy efficiencies. Dual paned windows, tankless water heater, and water-saving plumbing fixture. 2 car attached garage with direct access to the living area. The community is conveniently located with short distance to Claremont Colleges, Claremont Village, and La Verne Old town. Easy access to Metrolink, freeway 210 and 10. Move-in ready.