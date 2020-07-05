All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 729 N. Park - #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
729 N. Park - #2
Last updated May 1 2020 at 3:15 AM

729 N. Park - #2

729 North Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

729 North Park Avenue, Pomona, CA 91768

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bath downstairs apartment. Large living room, new carpet, kitchen with stove, oven and disposal. Wall air conditioner and forced air heating. Covered parking for 1 car. Apartment complex has a laundry room with coin operated machines. This building is conveniently located near Foothill Transit bus stops and the Pomona Metrolink train station Western University of Health, University of LaVerne and Cal Poly Pomona.
Affordable mid-century building conveniently located in central Pomona close to downtown bus and Metrolink station, Western University of Health, University of LaVerne and Cal Poly Pomona. . Stater Bros. market and Starbucks are a short walk away. All apartments are air conditioned and there is a coin operated laundry room on the premises. Covered parking for 1 car is available. This building is locally owned and managed to provide excellent service to its residents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 N. Park - #2 have any available units?
729 N. Park - #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 729 N. Park - #2 have?
Some of 729 N. Park - #2's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 N. Park - #2 currently offering any rent specials?
729 N. Park - #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 N. Park - #2 pet-friendly?
No, 729 N. Park - #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 729 N. Park - #2 offer parking?
Yes, 729 N. Park - #2 offers parking.
Does 729 N. Park - #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 N. Park - #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 N. Park - #2 have a pool?
No, 729 N. Park - #2 does not have a pool.
Does 729 N. Park - #2 have accessible units?
No, 729 N. Park - #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 729 N. Park - #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 729 N. Park - #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 729 N. Park - #2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 729 N. Park - #2 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona Apartments with ParkingPomona Apartments with Pool
Pomona Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton