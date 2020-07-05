729 N. Park - #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal oven range recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bath downstairs apartment. Large living room, new carpet, kitchen with stove, oven and disposal. Wall air conditioner and forced air heating. Covered parking for 1 car. Apartment complex has a laundry room with coin operated machines. This building is conveniently located near Foothill Transit bus stops and the Pomona Metrolink train station Western University of Health, University of LaVerne and Cal Poly Pomona.

Affordable mid-century building conveniently located in central Pomona close to downtown bus and Metrolink station, Western University of Health, University of LaVerne and Cal Poly Pomona. . Stater Bros. market and Starbucks are a short walk away. All apartments are air conditioned and there is a coin operated laundry room on the premises. Covered parking for 1 car is available. This building is locally owned and managed to provide excellent service to its residents.