725 N Gordon Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:36 AM
725 N Gordon Street
725 North Gordon Street
·
No Longer Available
Pomona
Location
725 North Gordon Street, Pomona, CA 91768
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Victorian home with all the beautiful fixtures such as original leaded windows, original moldings, new carpet, new heater, new paint, and updated bathroom. A must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 725 N Gordon Street have any available units?
725 N Gordon Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Pomona, CA
.
Is 725 N Gordon Street currently offering any rent specials?
725 N Gordon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 N Gordon Street pet-friendly?
No, 725 N Gordon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pomona
.
Does 725 N Gordon Street offer parking?
No, 725 N Gordon Street does not offer parking.
Does 725 N Gordon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 N Gordon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 N Gordon Street have a pool?
No, 725 N Gordon Street does not have a pool.
Does 725 N Gordon Street have accessible units?
No, 725 N Gordon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 725 N Gordon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 N Gordon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 725 N Gordon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 725 N Gordon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
