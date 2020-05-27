All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 725 N Gordon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
725 N Gordon Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:36 AM

725 N Gordon Street

725 North Gordon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

725 North Gordon Street, Pomona, CA 91768

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Victorian home with all the beautiful fixtures such as original leaded windows, original moldings, new carpet, new heater, new paint, and updated bathroom. A must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 N Gordon Street have any available units?
725 N Gordon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
Is 725 N Gordon Street currently offering any rent specials?
725 N Gordon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 N Gordon Street pet-friendly?
No, 725 N Gordon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 725 N Gordon Street offer parking?
No, 725 N Gordon Street does not offer parking.
Does 725 N Gordon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 N Gordon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 N Gordon Street have a pool?
No, 725 N Gordon Street does not have a pool.
Does 725 N Gordon Street have accessible units?
No, 725 N Gordon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 725 N Gordon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 N Gordon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 725 N Gordon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 725 N Gordon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona Apartments with ParkingPomona Apartments with Pool
Pomona Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton