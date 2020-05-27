725 Bangor Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This stunningly beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in a Planned Unit Development featuring a wide driveway. The kitchen has wood cabinets, granite counter tops, Stainless appliances and plenty of counter and cupboard space. Open floor plan with spacious living room that flows nicely. Family room and living feature a cozy fireplace. Central A/C & Heat. Freshly painted throughout inside.2 Car garage has been converted to storage and office area. Wood laminate in all bedrooms, family room, dining room, kitchen and the living room. A great home for parties with family & friends to gather and enjoy! The location of this home is awesome.