Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

725 Bangor Street

725 Bangor Street · (909) 896-9892
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

725 Bangor Street, Pomona, CA 91767

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,280

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1612 sqft

Amenities

This stunningly beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in a Planned Unit Development featuring a wide driveway. The kitchen has wood cabinets, granite counter tops, Stainless appliances and plenty of counter and cupboard space. Open floor plan with spacious living room that flows nicely. Family room and living feature a cozy fireplace. Central A/C & Heat. Freshly painted throughout inside.2 Car garage has been converted to storage and office area. Wood laminate in all bedrooms, family room, dining room, kitchen and the living room. A great home for parties with family & friends to gather and enjoy! The location of this home is awesome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Bangor Street have any available units?
725 Bangor Street has a unit available for $2,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 725 Bangor Street have?
Some of 725 Bangor Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Bangor Street currently offering any rent specials?
725 Bangor Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Bangor Street pet-friendly?
No, 725 Bangor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 725 Bangor Street offer parking?
Yes, 725 Bangor Street does offer parking.
Does 725 Bangor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 Bangor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Bangor Street have a pool?
No, 725 Bangor Street does not have a pool.
Does 725 Bangor Street have accessible units?
No, 725 Bangor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Bangor Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 Bangor Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 725 Bangor Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 725 Bangor Street has units with air conditioning.
