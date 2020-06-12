715 BANYAN WAY

Amenities

This beautifully upgraded brand new detached condo in the newly constructed and gated community, "The Grove", in North Pomona one street over to Claremont. This detached condo brings you privacy without sharing walls and own fenced-in courtyard to enjoy the outdoors. The most desirable floor plan in the community the second floor offers an open great room, large kitchen with quartz countertops, GE appliances, and the center island as well as a private dining area with access to own balcony. Top floor features large master bedrooms each with own baths and Attached 2-car garage. This Community is centrally located near the southwest corner of Harrison and Towne with only a short drive to Claremont Village, Claremont Colleges, La Verne old town, University of La Verne, Casa Colina Hospital, in addition to other commercial centers and Metrolink. Owner pays for HOA dues. Tenants pay all other utilities. Must have good FICO, non-smoker, preferred no pets.