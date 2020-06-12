All apartments in Pomona
715 Banyan Way · No Longer Available
Location

715 Banyan Way, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
new construction
This beautifully upgraded brand new detached condo in the newly constructed and gated community, "The Grove", in North Pomona one street over to Claremont. This detached condo brings you privacy without sharing walls and own fenced-in courtyard to enjoy the outdoors. The most desirable floor plan in the community the second floor offers an open great room, large kitchen with quartz countertops, GE appliances, and the center island as well as a private dining area with access to own balcony. Top floor features large master bedrooms each with own baths and Attached 2-car garage. This Community is centrally located near the southwest corner of Harrison and Towne with only a short drive to Claremont Village, Claremont Colleges, La Verne old town, University of La Verne, Casa Colina Hospital, in addition to other commercial centers and Metrolink. Owner pays for HOA dues. Tenants pay all other utilities. Must have good FICO, non-smoker, preferred no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 BANYAN WAY have any available units?
715 BANYAN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 715 BANYAN WAY have?
Some of 715 BANYAN WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 BANYAN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
715 BANYAN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 BANYAN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 715 BANYAN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 715 BANYAN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 715 BANYAN WAY offers parking.
Does 715 BANYAN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 BANYAN WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 BANYAN WAY have a pool?
No, 715 BANYAN WAY does not have a pool.
Does 715 BANYAN WAY have accessible units?
No, 715 BANYAN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 715 BANYAN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 BANYAN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 715 BANYAN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 BANYAN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
