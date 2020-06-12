All apartments in Pomona
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

684 San Francisco St.

684 San Francisco Ave · No Longer Available
Location

684 San Francisco Ave, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Triplex at rear of the property with 3 one bedroom apartments. Only water and trash included in the triplex home. Beautiful, completely upgraded 1 bedrooom 1 bath homes with new cabinetry, granite counter tops, new carpet, flooring, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 684 San Francisco St. have any available units?
684 San Francisco St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 684 San Francisco St. have?
Some of 684 San Francisco St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 684 San Francisco St. currently offering any rent specials?
684 San Francisco St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 684 San Francisco St. pet-friendly?
No, 684 San Francisco St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 684 San Francisco St. offer parking?
Yes, 684 San Francisco St. does offer parking.
Does 684 San Francisco St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 684 San Francisco St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 684 San Francisco St. have a pool?
No, 684 San Francisco St. does not have a pool.
Does 684 San Francisco St. have accessible units?
No, 684 San Francisco St. does not have accessible units.
Does 684 San Francisco St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 684 San Francisco St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 684 San Francisco St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 684 San Francisco St. does not have units with air conditioning.
