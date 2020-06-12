Triplex at rear of the property with 3 one bedroom apartments. Only water and trash included in the triplex home. Beautiful, completely upgraded 1 bedrooom 1 bath homes with new cabinetry, granite counter tops, new carpet, flooring, etc.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 684 San Francisco St. have any available units?
684 San Francisco St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 684 San Francisco St. have?
Some of 684 San Francisco St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 684 San Francisco St. currently offering any rent specials?
684 San Francisco St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.