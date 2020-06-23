All apartments in Pomona
674 Abbey Ln B
Last updated March 24 2019 at 10:06 AM

674 Abbey Ln B

674 Abbey Ln · No Longer Available
Pomona
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

674 Abbey Ln, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Abbey Lane Units - Property Id: 88594

Very large two story unit with 2 bedrooms
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88594
Property Id 88594

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4659141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 674 Abbey Ln B have any available units?
674 Abbey Ln B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
Is 674 Abbey Ln B currently offering any rent specials?
674 Abbey Ln B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 674 Abbey Ln B pet-friendly?
No, 674 Abbey Ln B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 674 Abbey Ln B offer parking?
No, 674 Abbey Ln B does not offer parking.
Does 674 Abbey Ln B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 674 Abbey Ln B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 674 Abbey Ln B have a pool?
No, 674 Abbey Ln B does not have a pool.
Does 674 Abbey Ln B have accessible units?
No, 674 Abbey Ln B does not have accessible units.
Does 674 Abbey Ln B have units with dishwashers?
No, 674 Abbey Ln B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 674 Abbey Ln B have units with air conditioning?
No, 674 Abbey Ln B does not have units with air conditioning.
