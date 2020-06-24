All apartments in Pomona
Last updated June 1 2019 at 6:17 AM

657 E Jefferson Avenue

657 East Jefferson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

657 East Jefferson Avenue, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
A MUST SEE, Front unit on duplex property, Preserved antique character home that has been updated with new plumbing, circuit breaker and all electrical outlets, newer air conditioning and heating system, wood floor through out, open living room, new Bamboo wood floor, new modern kitchen hood, separated laundry room, beautiful private backyard, motion lights; once share-parking garage, Walking distance to Emerson Middle school and two blocks to Kingsley elementary school, near by many shopping centers, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 657 E Jefferson Avenue have any available units?
657 E Jefferson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 657 E Jefferson Avenue have?
Some of 657 E Jefferson Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 657 E Jefferson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
657 E Jefferson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 657 E Jefferson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 657 E Jefferson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 657 E Jefferson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 657 E Jefferson Avenue offers parking.
Does 657 E Jefferson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 657 E Jefferson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 657 E Jefferson Avenue have a pool?
No, 657 E Jefferson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 657 E Jefferson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 657 E Jefferson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 657 E Jefferson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 657 E Jefferson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 657 E Jefferson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 657 E Jefferson Avenue has units with air conditioning.
