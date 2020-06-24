657 E Jefferson Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

A MUST SEE, Front unit on duplex property, Preserved antique character home that has been updated with new plumbing, circuit breaker and all electrical outlets, newer air conditioning and heating system, wood floor through out, open living room, new Bamboo wood floor, new modern kitchen hood, separated laundry room, beautiful private backyard, motion lights; once share-parking garage, Walking distance to Emerson Middle school and two blocks to Kingsley elementary school, near by many shopping centers, etc.