63 Brownfield Lane

Beautiful 3 bedroom single level Condo in the Country Park Villas community of Phillips Ranch! This home shows clean as a whistle and ready to move in! Updated with laminate wood & tile flooring throughout! Family room with fireplace, remodeled kitchen w/granite counters & stainless steel appliances, HUGE back patio with sliding door access from family room & the master bedroom! Large master bedroom w/walk in closet, and bathroom with dual vanities + granite counters! Convenient location in community with multiple spas and a community pool too! There's also a 1 car garage with remote too! Close the 60/71 interchange with shopping and great restaurants nearby! All for only $2250/month! Water & trash included in rent!



For more info call Edward at 951-313-4750! MyRealtorEdward@gmail.com