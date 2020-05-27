All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 63 Brownfield Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
63 Brownfield Lane
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:23 AM

63 Brownfield Lane

63 Brownfield Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

63 Brownfield Ln, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom single level Condo in the Country Park Villas community of Phillips Ranch! This home shows clean as a whistle and ready to move in! Updated with laminate wood & tile flooring throughout! Family room with fireplace, remodeled kitchen w/granite counters & stainless steel appliances, HUGE back patio with sliding door access from family room & the master bedroom! Large master bedroom w/walk in closet, and bathroom with dual vanities + granite counters! Convenient location in community with multiple spas and a community pool too! There's also a 1 car garage with remote too! Close the 60/71 interchange with shopping and great restaurants nearby! All for only $2250/month! Water & trash included in rent!

For more info call Edward at 951-313-4750! MyRealtorEdward@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Brownfield Lane have any available units?
63 Brownfield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 63 Brownfield Lane have?
Some of 63 Brownfield Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Brownfield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
63 Brownfield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Brownfield Lane pet-friendly?
No, 63 Brownfield Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 63 Brownfield Lane offer parking?
Yes, 63 Brownfield Lane offers parking.
Does 63 Brownfield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 Brownfield Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Brownfield Lane have a pool?
Yes, 63 Brownfield Lane has a pool.
Does 63 Brownfield Lane have accessible units?
No, 63 Brownfield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Brownfield Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 Brownfield Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Brownfield Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Brownfield Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPomona Apartments with Pools
Pomona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton