598 Illinois Street
598 Illinois Street

598 Illinois St · No Longer Available
Location

598 Illinois St, Pomona, CA 91768

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful property, updated kitchen, floor, newly painted wall. Near shopping and freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 598 Illinois Street have any available units?
598 Illinois Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
Is 598 Illinois Street currently offering any rent specials?
598 Illinois Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 598 Illinois Street pet-friendly?
No, 598 Illinois Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 598 Illinois Street offer parking?
Yes, 598 Illinois Street offers parking.
Does 598 Illinois Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 598 Illinois Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 598 Illinois Street have a pool?
No, 598 Illinois Street does not have a pool.
Does 598 Illinois Street have accessible units?
No, 598 Illinois Street does not have accessible units.
Does 598 Illinois Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 598 Illinois Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 598 Illinois Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 598 Illinois Street does not have units with air conditioning.
