Pomona, CA
561 E. 8th St.
Last updated September 19 2019 at 8:17 PM

561 E. 8th St.

561 East 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

561 East 8th Street, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very nice 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home located in Pomona. This home is within close proximity to shopping centers and is commuter friendly, as it is between the 10 and 71 freeway. Upon entry into the home, there is a living room and dining room that lead into the kitchen. Newer paint throughout. Very cute kitchen with lots of cabinet and storage space that includes fridge and microwave. The single bathroom is good-sized. This home includes a very spacious backyard. Washer and dryer hook-ups included. This home has a detached 2 car garage and long driveway. Central A/C included. Included with rent but not warrantied: refrigerator and microwave *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.Listing by:Mesa Properties Inc.499-A N. Central Ave.Upland, CA 91786909-360-2660Rental Terms: Rent: $1,810, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available NowPet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 561 E. 8th St. have any available units?
561 E. 8th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 561 E. 8th St. have?
Some of 561 E. 8th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 561 E. 8th St. currently offering any rent specials?
561 E. 8th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 E. 8th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 561 E. 8th St. is pet friendly.
Does 561 E. 8th St. offer parking?
Yes, 561 E. 8th St. offers parking.
Does 561 E. 8th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 561 E. 8th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 E. 8th St. have a pool?
No, 561 E. 8th St. does not have a pool.
Does 561 E. 8th St. have accessible units?
No, 561 E. 8th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 561 E. 8th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 561 E. 8th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 561 E. 8th St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 561 E. 8th St. has units with air conditioning.
