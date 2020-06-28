561 E. 8th St.

Amenities

Very nice 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home located in Pomona. This home is within close proximity to shopping centers and is commuter friendly, as it is between the 10 and 71 freeway. Upon entry into the home, there is a living room and dining room that lead into the kitchen. Newer paint throughout. Very cute kitchen with lots of cabinet and storage space that includes fridge and microwave. The single bathroom is good-sized. This home includes a very spacious backyard. Washer and dryer hook-ups included. This home has a detached 2 car garage and long driveway. Central A/C included. Included with rent but not warrantied: refrigerator and microwave *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.Listing by:Mesa Properties Inc.499-A N. Central Ave.Upland, CA 91786909-360-2660Rental Terms: Rent: $1,810, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available NowPet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.