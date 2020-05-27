All apartments in Pomona
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:53 AM

560 E Mckinley Avenue

560 East Mckinley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

560 East Mckinley Avenue, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice home in older area of Pomona. Located close to all amenities and transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 E Mckinley Avenue have any available units?
560 E Mckinley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
Is 560 E Mckinley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
560 E Mckinley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 E Mckinley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 560 E Mckinley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 560 E Mckinley Avenue offer parking?
No, 560 E Mckinley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 560 E Mckinley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 560 E Mckinley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 E Mckinley Avenue have a pool?
No, 560 E Mckinley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 560 E Mckinley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 560 E Mckinley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 560 E Mckinley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 560 E Mckinley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 560 E Mckinley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 560 E Mckinley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
