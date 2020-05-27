Rent Calculator
530 W Orange Grove Avenue
530 West Orange Grove Avenue
Location
530 West Orange Grove Avenue, Pomona, CA 91768
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
This is a 4 bedroom 2 bath apartment in triplex in central area of Pomona. Close to freeways, shopping, etc. Washer dryer hookups, up to 4 parking spaces and back patio area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 530 W Orange Grove Avenue have any available units?
530 W Orange Grove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
Pomona, CA
.
What amenities does 530 W Orange Grove Avenue have?
Some of 530 W Orange Grove Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 530 W Orange Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
530 W Orange Grove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 W Orange Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 530 W Orange Grove Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Pomona
.
Does 530 W Orange Grove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 530 W Orange Grove Avenue offers parking.
Does 530 W Orange Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 W Orange Grove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 W Orange Grove Avenue have a pool?
No, 530 W Orange Grove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 530 W Orange Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 530 W Orange Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 530 W Orange Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 W Orange Grove Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 530 W Orange Grove Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 W Orange Grove Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
