530 W Orange Grove Avenue
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:27 PM

530 W Orange Grove Avenue

530 West Orange Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

530 West Orange Grove Avenue, Pomona, CA 91768

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
This is a 4 bedroom 2 bath apartment in triplex in central area of Pomona. Close to freeways, shopping, etc. Washer dryer hookups, up to 4 parking spaces and back patio area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

