Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
443 Silverdale
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
443 Silverdale
443 Silverdale Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
443 Silverdale Dr, Pomona, CA 91767
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Home - Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on quiet street. 2 car garage, large yard
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5424655)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 443 Silverdale have any available units?
443 Silverdale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pomona, CA
.
Is 443 Silverdale currently offering any rent specials?
443 Silverdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 Silverdale pet-friendly?
No, 443 Silverdale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pomona
.
Does 443 Silverdale offer parking?
Yes, 443 Silverdale offers parking.
Does 443 Silverdale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 443 Silverdale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 Silverdale have a pool?
No, 443 Silverdale does not have a pool.
Does 443 Silverdale have accessible units?
No, 443 Silverdale does not have accessible units.
Does 443 Silverdale have units with dishwashers?
No, 443 Silverdale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 443 Silverdale have units with air conditioning?
No, 443 Silverdale does not have units with air conditioning.
