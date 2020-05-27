All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 443 Silverdale.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
443 Silverdale
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

443 Silverdale

443 Silverdale Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

443 Silverdale Dr, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Home - Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on quiet street. 2 car garage, large yard

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5424655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 Silverdale have any available units?
443 Silverdale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
Is 443 Silverdale currently offering any rent specials?
443 Silverdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 Silverdale pet-friendly?
No, 443 Silverdale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 443 Silverdale offer parking?
Yes, 443 Silverdale offers parking.
Does 443 Silverdale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 443 Silverdale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 Silverdale have a pool?
No, 443 Silverdale does not have a pool.
Does 443 Silverdale have accessible units?
No, 443 Silverdale does not have accessible units.
Does 443 Silverdale have units with dishwashers?
No, 443 Silverdale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 443 Silverdale have units with air conditioning?
No, 443 Silverdale does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPomona Apartments with Pool
Pomona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton