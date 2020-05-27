All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 3759 Live Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
3759 Live Oak Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3759 Live Oak Drive

3759 Live Oak Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3759 Live Oak Dr, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom PUD in Claremont School District. This unit is the largest floor plan in the complex with 1949 sqft and is only attached to one other unit. Enter to the family room with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and door leading to the back patio. A dining area leads into the kitchen which boasts a peninsula and additional eating area. The kitchen is complete with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. The master bedroom includes a sitting area, dual sinks, large walk-in shower, and enormous walk in closet. The upstairs bathroom has plenty of cabinet and counter top space. The additional two bedrooms have vaulted ceilings. The 2 car, attached garage has direct access to the property as well as laundry hookups. This property has been well maintained and is ready for immediate occupancy. The association has a pool and hot tub. Close to amenities and freeway access. Please do not disturb current occupants. Not available for showings for until 03/01/2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3759 Live Oak Drive have any available units?
3759 Live Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 3759 Live Oak Drive have?
Some of 3759 Live Oak Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3759 Live Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3759 Live Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3759 Live Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3759 Live Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 3759 Live Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3759 Live Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 3759 Live Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3759 Live Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3759 Live Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3759 Live Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 3759 Live Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 3759 Live Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3759 Live Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3759 Live Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3759 Live Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3759 Live Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona Apartments with ParkingPomona Apartments with Pool
Pomona Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton