Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool hot tub

***REMODEL Downstairs Unit. Owner spent 50K on UPGRADES few years ago : Appliance, Laminate Floor, Countertops, Recess Light, oversize Patio Door/ Windows. Washer and Dryer in unit. Central Air/Heat. Two parking space: 1 Carport + 1 assigned parking space. Walking distance from food and shopping and entertainment. Close to 57/60/71. Rent includes water, trash and use of HOA Community Pool and Spa. No Pets, No Smoking and No Section 8. Minimum one Year lease.