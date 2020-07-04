Rent Calculator
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
343 Carrione Court
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM
343 Carrione Court
Location
343 Carrione Court, Pomona, CA 91766
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Townhouse located In Phillips Ranch at the Sorrento Ridge Community. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. It won’t last.
Call Ann Kim 951-990-6555 to schedule an appointment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 343 Carrione Court have any available units?
343 Carrione Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pomona, CA
.
What amenities does 343 Carrione Court have?
Some of 343 Carrione Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 343 Carrione Court currently offering any rent specials?
343 Carrione Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 Carrione Court pet-friendly?
No, 343 Carrione Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pomona
.
Does 343 Carrione Court offer parking?
Yes, 343 Carrione Court offers parking.
Does 343 Carrione Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 343 Carrione Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 Carrione Court have a pool?
No, 343 Carrione Court does not have a pool.
Does 343 Carrione Court have accessible units?
No, 343 Carrione Court does not have accessible units.
Does 343 Carrione Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 343 Carrione Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 343 Carrione Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 343 Carrione Court does not have units with air conditioning.
