All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 343 Carrione Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
343 Carrione Court
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

343 Carrione Court

343 Carrione Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

343 Carrione Court, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Townhouse located In Phillips Ranch at the Sorrento Ridge Community. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. It won’t last.
Call Ann Kim 951-990-6555 to schedule an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 Carrione Court have any available units?
343 Carrione Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 343 Carrione Court have?
Some of 343 Carrione Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 Carrione Court currently offering any rent specials?
343 Carrione Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 Carrione Court pet-friendly?
No, 343 Carrione Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 343 Carrione Court offer parking?
Yes, 343 Carrione Court offers parking.
Does 343 Carrione Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 343 Carrione Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 Carrione Court have a pool?
No, 343 Carrione Court does not have a pool.
Does 343 Carrione Court have accessible units?
No, 343 Carrione Court does not have accessible units.
Does 343 Carrione Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 343 Carrione Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 343 Carrione Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 343 Carrione Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona Apartments with ParkingPomona Apartments with Pool
Pomona Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton