2870 BIRCH LANE
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

2870 BIRCH LANE

2870 Birch Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2870 Birch Ln, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Brand new tri-level Detached house at the newest Grove gated community in North Pomona - The 2018 Energy efficiencies home at a gated community in the North Pomona... This house comes with fully functional upgrades the floor plan comes with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and 2 powder rooms. the first-floor entrance with a guest room, powder room and glass door to your own private side yard. ( concrete/paver ) The second floor consists of the great room with dining area with sliding doors to balcony; The upgraded kitchen with new refrigerator, granite counter tops, and pantry; a laundry room include a wash and dryer. This has a big master suite and walk-in closet private bathroom and two good-size bedrooms with full bathroom on the third floor. The house has 2 cars attached garage with 240V 50AMP electric car outlet community Community amenities include a BBQ picnic area and playground. conveniently located within short distance to Claremont Colleges, Claremont Village, and La Verne Old town. Easy access to Metrolink, freeway 210 and 10. ( Refrigerator/ wash and dryer all includes )

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5501673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2870 BIRCH LANE have any available units?
2870 BIRCH LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 2870 BIRCH LANE have?
Some of 2870 BIRCH LANE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2870 BIRCH LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2870 BIRCH LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2870 BIRCH LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2870 BIRCH LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 2870 BIRCH LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2870 BIRCH LANE offers parking.
Does 2870 BIRCH LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2870 BIRCH LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2870 BIRCH LANE have a pool?
No, 2870 BIRCH LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2870 BIRCH LANE have accessible units?
No, 2870 BIRCH LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2870 BIRCH LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2870 BIRCH LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2870 BIRCH LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2870 BIRCH LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
