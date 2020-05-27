2870 BIRCH LANE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill garage

Brand new tri-level Detached house at the newest Grove gated community in North Pomona - The 2018 Energy efficiencies home at a gated community in the North Pomona... This house comes with fully functional upgrades the floor plan comes with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and 2 powder rooms. the first-floor entrance with a guest room, powder room and glass door to your own private side yard. ( concrete/paver ) The second floor consists of the great room with dining area with sliding doors to balcony; The upgraded kitchen with new refrigerator, granite counter tops, and pantry; a laundry room include a wash and dryer. This has a big master suite and walk-in closet private bathroom and two good-size bedrooms with full bathroom on the third floor. The house has 2 cars attached garage with 240V 50AMP electric car outlet community Community amenities include a BBQ picnic area and playground. conveniently located within short distance to Claremont Colleges, Claremont Village, and La Verne Old town. Easy access to Metrolink, freeway 210 and 10. ( Refrigerator/ wash and dryer all includes )



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5501673)