27 Rock Cliff Place
27 Rock Cliff Place

27 Rock Cliff Pl · No Longer Available
Location

27 Rock Cliff Pl, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Rock Cliff Place have any available units?
27 Rock Cliff Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 27 Rock Cliff Place have?
Some of 27 Rock Cliff Place's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Rock Cliff Place currently offering any rent specials?
27 Rock Cliff Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Rock Cliff Place pet-friendly?
No, 27 Rock Cliff Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 27 Rock Cliff Place offer parking?
Yes, 27 Rock Cliff Place offers parking.
Does 27 Rock Cliff Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Rock Cliff Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Rock Cliff Place have a pool?
No, 27 Rock Cliff Place does not have a pool.
Does 27 Rock Cliff Place have accessible units?
No, 27 Rock Cliff Place does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Rock Cliff Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Rock Cliff Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Rock Cliff Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Rock Cliff Place does not have units with air conditioning.
