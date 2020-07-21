Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 27 Rock Cliff Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
27 Rock Cliff Place
Last updated December 25 2019 at 2:30 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
27 Rock Cliff Place
27 Rock Cliff Pl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
27 Rock Cliff Pl, Pomona, CA 91766
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 27 Rock Cliff Place have any available units?
27 Rock Cliff Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pomona, CA
.
What amenities does 27 Rock Cliff Place have?
Some of 27 Rock Cliff Place's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 27 Rock Cliff Place currently offering any rent specials?
27 Rock Cliff Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Rock Cliff Place pet-friendly?
No, 27 Rock Cliff Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pomona
.
Does 27 Rock Cliff Place offer parking?
Yes, 27 Rock Cliff Place offers parking.
Does 27 Rock Cliff Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Rock Cliff Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Rock Cliff Place have a pool?
No, 27 Rock Cliff Place does not have a pool.
Does 27 Rock Cliff Place have accessible units?
No, 27 Rock Cliff Place does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Rock Cliff Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Rock Cliff Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Rock Cliff Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Rock Cliff Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
Similar Pages
Pomona 1 Bedroom Apartments
Pomona 2 Bedroom Apartments
Pomona 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Pomona Apartments with Pools
Pomona Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Alhambra, CA
La Habra, CA
Placentia, CA
Buena Park, CA
Brea, CA
Victorville, CA
Fountain Valley, CA
Norwalk, CA
San Bernardino, CA
Glendora, CA
Fontana, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California State Polytechnic University-Pomona
Western University of Health Sciences
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton