Two bedrooms for rent in the City of Pomona. Single family home ( sharing with homeowner )

Landlord offers washer, dryer, kitchen, living room, parking space and utilities included in the monthly rent, quiet, pleased area.

Close to shopping center, freeways 60, 71. 15 minutes to Mt San Antonio college, Cal Poly University Pomona, and Western University of Health Sciences.

Must see !!!