Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 2452 Angela St. Unit D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
2452 Angela St. Unit D
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2452 Angela St. Unit D
2452 Angela St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2452 Angela St, Pomona, CA 91766
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Upstairs unit with Covered Parking - This unit has been completely re painted and has new wood floors. Super clean and ready for immediate move in.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2908137)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2452 Angela St. Unit D have any available units?
2452 Angela St. Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pomona, CA
.
Is 2452 Angela St. Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
2452 Angela St. Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2452 Angela St. Unit D pet-friendly?
No, 2452 Angela St. Unit D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pomona
.
Does 2452 Angela St. Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 2452 Angela St. Unit D offers parking.
Does 2452 Angela St. Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2452 Angela St. Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2452 Angela St. Unit D have a pool?
No, 2452 Angela St. Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 2452 Angela St. Unit D have accessible units?
No, 2452 Angela St. Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 2452 Angela St. Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 2452 Angela St. Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2452 Angela St. Unit D have units with air conditioning?
No, 2452 Angela St. Unit D does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767
Similar Pages
Pomona 1 Bedrooms
Pomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pomona Apartments with Pools
Pomona Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Alhambra, CA
La Habra, CA
Placentia, CA
Buena Park, CA
Brea, CA
Victorville, CA
Fountain Valley, CA
Norwalk, CA
San Bernardino, CA
Glendora, CA
Fontana, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California State Polytechnic University-Pomona
Western University of Health Sciences
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton