2452 Angela St. Unit D
2452 Angela St. Unit D

2452 Angela St · No Longer Available
Location

2452 Angela St, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Upstairs unit with Covered Parking - This unit has been completely re painted and has new wood floors. Super clean and ready for immediate move in.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2452 Angela St. Unit D have any available units?
2452 Angela St. Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
Is 2452 Angela St. Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
2452 Angela St. Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2452 Angela St. Unit D pet-friendly?
No, 2452 Angela St. Unit D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 2452 Angela St. Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 2452 Angela St. Unit D offers parking.
Does 2452 Angela St. Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2452 Angela St. Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2452 Angela St. Unit D have a pool?
No, 2452 Angela St. Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 2452 Angela St. Unit D have accessible units?
No, 2452 Angela St. Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 2452 Angela St. Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 2452 Angela St. Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2452 Angela St. Unit D have units with air conditioning?
No, 2452 Angela St. Unit D does not have units with air conditioning.
