2280 Ann Arbor Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 04/01/19 Nice 3 bed 1 bath available in quiet South Pomona - Property Id: 39381



Central air and heat, Hardwood floor throughout.attached garage, side potato, orange tree in back yard, beautiful shade tree in front. Quiet neighborhood.



Se renta casa de 3 recamaras y 1 bano.



Available: November 1st

Rent: $1,900

First Month rent and $1,000 deposit requiered



if interested, contract tony at show contact info . Please see youtube video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vy2kbpSh5V8&feature=youtube_gdata_player

