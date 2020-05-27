2280 Ann Arbor Ave

Amenities
Available 04/01/19 Nice 3 bed 1 bath available in quiet South Pomona - Property Id: 39381
Central air and heat, Hardwood floor throughout.attached garage, side potato, orange tree in back yard, beautiful shade tree in front. Quiet neighborhood.
Se renta casa de 3 recamaras y 1 bano.
Available: November 1st
Rent: $1,900
First Month rent and $1,000 deposit requiered
if interested, contract tony at show contact info . Please see youtube video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vy2kbpSh5V8&feature=youtube_gdata_player
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/39381
Property Id 39381
(RLNE4738933)