Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2280 Ann Arbor Ave

2280 Ann Arbor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2280 Ann Arbor Avenue, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 04/01/19 Nice 3 bed 1 bath available in quiet South Pomona - Property Id: 39381

Central air and heat, Hardwood floor throughout.attached garage, side potato, orange tree in back yard, beautiful shade tree in front. Quiet neighborhood.

Se renta casa de 3 recamaras y 1 bano.

Available: November 1st
Rent: $1,900
First Month rent and $1,000 deposit requiered

if interested, contract tony at show contact info . Please see youtube video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vy2kbpSh5V8&feature=youtube_gdata_player
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/39381
Property Id 39381

(RLNE4738933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2280 Ann Arbor Ave have any available units?
2280 Ann Arbor Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 2280 Ann Arbor Ave have?
Some of 2280 Ann Arbor Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2280 Ann Arbor Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2280 Ann Arbor Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2280 Ann Arbor Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2280 Ann Arbor Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2280 Ann Arbor Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2280 Ann Arbor Ave offers parking.
Does 2280 Ann Arbor Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2280 Ann Arbor Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2280 Ann Arbor Ave have a pool?
No, 2280 Ann Arbor Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2280 Ann Arbor Ave have accessible units?
No, 2280 Ann Arbor Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2280 Ann Arbor Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2280 Ann Arbor Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2280 Ann Arbor Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2280 Ann Arbor Ave has units with air conditioning.
