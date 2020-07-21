Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 2217 Glenroy Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
2217 Glenroy Street
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:15 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2217 Glenroy Street
2217 Glenroy Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2217 Glenroy Street, Pomona, CA 91766
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2217 Glenroy Street have any available units?
2217 Glenroy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pomona, CA
.
Is 2217 Glenroy Street currently offering any rent specials?
2217 Glenroy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 Glenroy Street pet-friendly?
No, 2217 Glenroy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pomona
.
Does 2217 Glenroy Street offer parking?
No, 2217 Glenroy Street does not offer parking.
Does 2217 Glenroy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 Glenroy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 Glenroy Street have a pool?
No, 2217 Glenroy Street does not have a pool.
Does 2217 Glenroy Street have accessible units?
No, 2217 Glenroy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 Glenroy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2217 Glenroy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2217 Glenroy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2217 Glenroy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
Similar Pages
Pomona 1 Bedroom Apartments
Pomona 2 Bedroom Apartments
Pomona 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Pomona Apartments with Pools
Pomona Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Alhambra, CA
La Habra, CA
Placentia, CA
Buena Park, CA
Brea, CA
Victorville, CA
Fountain Valley, CA
Norwalk, CA
San Bernardino, CA
Glendora, CA
Fontana, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California State Polytechnic University-Pomona
Western University of Health Sciences
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton