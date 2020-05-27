All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 2160 Avalon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
2160 Avalon Avenue
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:43 PM

2160 Avalon Avenue

2160 Avalon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2160 Avalon Avenue, Pomona, CA 91768

Amenities

granite counters
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
Great property, Single family residence. Single level with large back yard. Granite counter lots cabinet spaces. large back yard with lots grass. Very good location, near freeway 10, 71, 57. Near Middle School, high school, JFK park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2160 Avalon Avenue have any available units?
2160 Avalon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
Is 2160 Avalon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2160 Avalon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2160 Avalon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2160 Avalon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 2160 Avalon Avenue offer parking?
No, 2160 Avalon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2160 Avalon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2160 Avalon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2160 Avalon Avenue have a pool?
No, 2160 Avalon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2160 Avalon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2160 Avalon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2160 Avalon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2160 Avalon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2160 Avalon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2160 Avalon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona Apartments with ParkingPomona Apartments with Pool
Pomona Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton