Great property, Single family residence. Single level with large back yard. Granite counter lots cabinet spaces. large back yard with lots grass. Very good location, near freeway 10, 71, 57. Near Middle School, high school, JFK park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2160 Avalon Avenue have any available units?
2160 Avalon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
Is 2160 Avalon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2160 Avalon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.