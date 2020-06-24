All apartments in Pomona
Last updated April 11 2019 at 7:13 AM

181 W La Verne Ave

181 West La Verne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

181 West La Verne Avenue, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Newly renovated condo with new flooring throughout, new kitchen countertops and appliances and freshly updated bathrooms! Hookups for washer & dryer in private garage attached to unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 W La Verne Ave have any available units?
181 W La Verne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 181 W La Verne Ave have?
Some of 181 W La Verne Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 W La Verne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
181 W La Verne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 W La Verne Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 181 W La Verne Ave is pet friendly.
Does 181 W La Verne Ave offer parking?
Yes, 181 W La Verne Ave offers parking.
Does 181 W La Verne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 181 W La Verne Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 W La Verne Ave have a pool?
No, 181 W La Verne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 181 W La Verne Ave have accessible units?
No, 181 W La Verne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 181 W La Verne Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 181 W La Verne Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 181 W La Verne Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 181 W La Verne Ave has units with air conditioning.
