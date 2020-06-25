Rent Calculator
1530 cobblestone Lane
1530 cobblestone Lane
1530 Cobblestone Lane
·
1530 Cobblestone Lane, Pomona, CA 91767
pet friendly
pool
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dog park
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Highly desired area !!! gated community with pool & play ground, dog run, walking distance to food chain and market.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1530 cobblestone Lane have any available units?
1530 cobblestone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pomona, CA
.
What amenities does 1530 cobblestone Lane have?
Some of 1530 cobblestone Lane's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1530 cobblestone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1530 cobblestone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 cobblestone Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1530 cobblestone Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1530 cobblestone Lane offer parking?
No, 1530 cobblestone Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1530 cobblestone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 cobblestone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 cobblestone Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1530 cobblestone Lane has a pool.
Does 1530 cobblestone Lane have accessible units?
No, 1530 cobblestone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 cobblestone Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 cobblestone Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 cobblestone Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 cobblestone Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
