All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 1523 N Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
1523 N Park Avenue
Last updated July 11 2019 at 11:23 PM

1523 N Park Avenue

1523 North Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1523 North Park Avenue, Pomona, CA 91768

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are not included in the Lease Agreement. Items may remain for the Tenant’s use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 N Park Avenue have any available units?
1523 N Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
Is 1523 N Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1523 N Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 N Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1523 N Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 1523 N Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 1523 N Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1523 N Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1523 N Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 N Park Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1523 N Park Avenue has a pool.
Does 1523 N Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1523 N Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 N Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1523 N Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1523 N Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1523 N Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Move Cross Country
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona Apartments with ParkingPomona Apartments with Pool
Pomona Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton