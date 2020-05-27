Rent Calculator
1423 madrid
1423 Madrid Dr
No Longer Available
Pomona
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location
1423 Madrid Dr, Pomona, CA 91766
Amenities
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
garage
Brand New Home located in a gated community of about 36 homes. Property features 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths with attached 2 car garage, in door laundry home, mini blinds, carpet and tiles thru-out.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1423 madrid have any available units?
1423 madrid doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pomona, CA
.
Is 1423 madrid currently offering any rent specials?
1423 madrid is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 madrid pet-friendly?
No, 1423 madrid is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pomona
.
Does 1423 madrid offer parking?
Yes, 1423 madrid offers parking.
Does 1423 madrid have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1423 madrid does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 madrid have a pool?
No, 1423 madrid does not have a pool.
Does 1423 madrid have accessible units?
No, 1423 madrid does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 madrid have units with dishwashers?
No, 1423 madrid does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1423 madrid have units with air conditioning?
No, 1423 madrid does not have units with air conditioning.
