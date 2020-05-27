All apartments in Pomona
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM

1263 Milano Place

1263 Milano Place · No Longer Available
Location

1263 Milano Place, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
RARE FOUND single story pool home located well sought after nice community of Phillips Ranch. Easy access to freeway 57/71/60/10.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1263 Milano Place have any available units?
1263 Milano Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
Is 1263 Milano Place currently offering any rent specials?
1263 Milano Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1263 Milano Place pet-friendly?
No, 1263 Milano Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 1263 Milano Place offer parking?
No, 1263 Milano Place does not offer parking.
Does 1263 Milano Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1263 Milano Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1263 Milano Place have a pool?
Yes, 1263 Milano Place has a pool.
Does 1263 Milano Place have accessible units?
No, 1263 Milano Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1263 Milano Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1263 Milano Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1263 Milano Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1263 Milano Place does not have units with air conditioning.

