All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 1170 Murchison Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
1170 Murchison Ave
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

1170 Murchison Ave

1170 Murchison Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1170 Murchison Avenue, Pomona, CA 91768

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Spacious apartment townhouse in Pomona - Property Id: 145625

Beautiful property located steps from the 10 Freeway (dudley Exit). Recently remodeled with new ceramic tile, new roof, new paint, new kitchen and bath fixtures. Conveniently located near: restaurants, supermarkets, Pomona fairplex, hospital.

Room Baths Monthly Room Size
_________________________________________________
2 BRs 1 Baths $1,600 1,012 Sq Ft
3 BRs 1 Baths $1,800 1,155 Sq Ft
3 BRs 1 Baths $1,900 1,246 Sq Ft

$600 Off Move in
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/145625
Property Id 145625

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5808349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1170 Murchison Ave have any available units?
1170 Murchison Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 1170 Murchison Ave have?
Some of 1170 Murchison Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1170 Murchison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1170 Murchison Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1170 Murchison Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1170 Murchison Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 1170 Murchison Ave offer parking?
No, 1170 Murchison Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1170 Murchison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1170 Murchison Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1170 Murchison Ave have a pool?
No, 1170 Murchison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1170 Murchison Ave have accessible units?
No, 1170 Murchison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1170 Murchison Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1170 Murchison Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1170 Murchison Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1170 Murchison Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona Apartments with ParkingPomona Apartments with Pool
Pomona Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton