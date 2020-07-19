All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 11 Stony Point Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
11 Stony Point Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11 Stony Point Place

11 Stony Point Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11 Stony Point Place, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Nicely upgraded Hidden Valley Townhome. Very spacious @ 1332 sq. ft. 2 bedrooms and a separate, private office space, 2.5 baths. Upgraded carpet and fresh paint throughout. Very quiet and safe, gated complex, 2 car garage with direct access to unit. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Very clean, bright and well maintained. Gated complex has 2 pools and is very will maintained, Lots of trees, greenery and grass. Very desirable neighborhood and location. Sorry, no pets. Please call Listing Agent, Brad Lindenberg with any and all questions at 909-938-0709.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Stony Point Place have any available units?
11 Stony Point Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 11 Stony Point Place have?
Some of 11 Stony Point Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Stony Point Place currently offering any rent specials?
11 Stony Point Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Stony Point Place pet-friendly?
No, 11 Stony Point Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 11 Stony Point Place offer parking?
Yes, 11 Stony Point Place offers parking.
Does 11 Stony Point Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Stony Point Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Stony Point Place have a pool?
Yes, 11 Stony Point Place has a pool.
Does 11 Stony Point Place have accessible units?
No, 11 Stony Point Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Stony Point Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Stony Point Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Stony Point Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Stony Point Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPomona Apartments with Pools
Pomona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton