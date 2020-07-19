11 Stony Point Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage

Nicely upgraded Hidden Valley Townhome. Very spacious @ 1332 sq. ft. 2 bedrooms and a separate, private office space, 2.5 baths. Upgraded carpet and fresh paint throughout. Very quiet and safe, gated complex, 2 car garage with direct access to unit. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Very clean, bright and well maintained. Gated complex has 2 pools and is very will maintained, Lots of trees, greenery and grass. Very desirable neighborhood and location. Sorry, no pets. Please call Listing Agent, Brad Lindenberg with any and all questions at 909-938-0709.