101 W Mission Boulevard

101 West Mission Boulevard, Pomona, CA 91766 Downtown Pomona
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
elevator
microwave
Modern loft condominium located in Mission Promenade. A three story building first level-retail and restaurant. Second level Professional offices. Third level condominiums. Elevator to secured unit entry. This beautiful loft condo with huge view windows has 1 bed room and 2 full baths. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Stackable washer and dryer included. Lots of storage space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
