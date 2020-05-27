101 W Mission Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator

Modern loft condominium located in Mission Promenade. A three story building first level-retail and restaurant.

Second level Professional offices. Third level condominiums. Elevator to secured unit entry. This beautiful loft

condo with huge view windows has 1 bed room and 2 full baths. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Stackable

washer and dryer included. Lots of storage space.