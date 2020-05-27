All apartments in Pomona
101 W Mission Boulevard

101 West Mission Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

101 West Mission Boulevard, Pomona, CA 91766
Downtown Pomona

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
Modern loft condominium located in Mission Promenade. A three story building first level-retail and restaurant.
Second level Professional offices. Third level condominiums. Elevator to secured unit entry. This beautiful loft
condo with huge view windows has 1 bed room and 2 full baths. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Stackable
washer and dryer included. Lots of storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 W Mission Boulevard have any available units?
101 W Mission Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 101 W Mission Boulevard have?
Some of 101 W Mission Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 W Mission Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
101 W Mission Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 W Mission Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 101 W Mission Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 101 W Mission Boulevard offer parking?
No, 101 W Mission Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 101 W Mission Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 W Mission Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 W Mission Boulevard have a pool?
No, 101 W Mission Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 101 W Mission Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 101 W Mission Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 101 W Mission Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 W Mission Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 W Mission Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 W Mission Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

