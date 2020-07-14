All apartments in Pleasanton
IMT Pleasanton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:31 PM

IMT Pleasanton

Open Now until 6pm
3992 Stoneridge Dr · (925) 231-3413
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3992 Stoneridge Dr, Pleasanton, CA 94588

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 39823 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,635

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 933 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from IMT Pleasanton.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
courtyard
internet access
lobby
**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Pleasanton is a community is comprised of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes located in the East Bay suburb of San Francisco, Pleasanton, CA. Each home includes a variety of amenities from granite or quartz countertops to in-home washer/dryers. The community boasts amenities like a resort-style pool and spa, fitness center and close proximity to shopping, dining and schools. With close proximity to the BART station, IMT Pleasanton gives residents an easy commute and all the best that the greater San Francisco area has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400-$600
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 for up to two pets.
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
rent: $50/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does IMT Pleasanton have any available units?
IMT Pleasanton has a unit available for $2,635 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does IMT Pleasanton have?
Some of IMT Pleasanton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is IMT Pleasanton currently offering any rent specials?
IMT Pleasanton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is IMT Pleasanton pet-friendly?
Yes, IMT Pleasanton is pet friendly.
Does IMT Pleasanton offer parking?
Yes, IMT Pleasanton offers parking.
Does IMT Pleasanton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, IMT Pleasanton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does IMT Pleasanton have a pool?
Yes, IMT Pleasanton has a pool.
Does IMT Pleasanton have accessible units?
No, IMT Pleasanton does not have accessible units.
Does IMT Pleasanton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, IMT Pleasanton has units with dishwashers.
Does IMT Pleasanton have units with air conditioning?
Yes, IMT Pleasanton has units with air conditioning.
