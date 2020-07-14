Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool 24hr maintenance hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill carport courtyard internet access lobby

**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Pleasanton is a community is comprised of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes located in the East Bay suburb of San Francisco, Pleasanton, CA. Each home includes a variety of amenities from granite or quartz countertops to in-home washer/dryers. The community boasts amenities like a resort-style pool and spa, fitness center and close proximity to shopping, dining and schools. With close proximity to the BART station, IMT Pleasanton gives residents an easy commute and all the best that the greater San Francisco area has to offer.